you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 11, 2019 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India celebrates National Technology Day: Here's a look back at some of the country's greatest achievements in technology

1951 | The Indian Institute of Technology KGP | First of the IITs to be established. by the Indian government.
1954 |Atomic Energy Establishment | Indian government sets up the first Atomic Energy Establishment in Trombay, which was later renamed as the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).
1958 | Defence Research and Development Organisation | DRDO was established by amalgamating the Defence Science Organisation and some of the technical development establishments.
1957 | First Digital Computer | India's first digital computer, TIFRAC was built in Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.
1968 | Tata Consultancy Services Limited | TCS Limited was founded in 1968 by division of Tata Sons Limited.
1969 | Indian Space Research Organisation | The Indian Space Research Organisation was established by the Government of India.
1974 | Operation Smiling Buddha | Pokhran-I or Smiling Buddha was the code name assigned for India's first successful nuclear bomb test.
1981 | Infosys Limited | Infosys was established by seven engineers in Pune, Maharashtra, India with an initial capital of $250.
1983 | Indian National Satellite System (INSAT) | INSAT is a series of multipurpose geostationary satellites launched by ISRO.
1991 | Supercomputer PARAM 8000 | India's first supercomputer was engineered by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing.
2008 | Chandrayaan-1 | India's first lunar probe was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation.
2013 | Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) | MOM made India the first Asian nation to reach Mars orbit, and the first nation in the world to do so in its first attempt.
First Published on May 11, 2019 12:38 pm

