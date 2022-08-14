English
    India at 75: When 'Indians weren't allowed to sit while waiting for British officials'. Harsh Goenka shares 'certificate'

    Moneycontrol News
    August 14, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
    Harsh Goenka and the Kursi Nashin certificate he shared on Twitter.

    Independence Day is just a day away but celebrations are already underway in several parts of the country. It's been 75 years since the country gained freedom from the British colonial rule and in the spirit of that Independence, industrialist Harsh Goenka shared the photo of a certificate which allowed an Indian to sit while waiting for British officials.

    Titled "Kursi Nashin", the document issued in "Delhi district" in July of 1887 certified that "Ram Narsim, son of Shed Parshad, being an accepted Kursi Nashin of this district, is entitled the courtesy of a Seat when visiting Officials and Gentlemen."

    The certificate was issued and authorised by the Deputy Commissioner and bore his office's stamp.

    "In the pre-independence days, Indians were not allowed to sit on the chair while waiting for a British official unless he had this certificate. Do reflect... those who take our independence for granted!" Harsh Goenka tweeted with the photo of the document.

    Reacting to Harsh Goenka's tweet, journalist Praveen Swami clarified that Kursi Nashins were notable Indians who got a chair at the Collector’s Durbar.

    What do you make of this certificate? Let us know in the comments below.

    first published: Aug 14, 2022 01:16 pm
