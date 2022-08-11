India at 75: 5 landmark judgments Supreme Court passed since 1947

As India completes 75 years of its independence, let's take a look at some of the country's landmark judgments made by the Supreme Court.

1.) Judgment on sexual harassment of women at workplace – Vishakha vs State of Rajasthan (1997)

When social worker Banwari Devi prevented a child marriage in an influential Gujjar family, the clan was wanted to seek revenge. One among them Ramakant Gujjar and five of his men gang-raped Banwari Devi in front of her husband. Her attempts to file a police case was met with resistance and apathy for a long time and even though she succeeded in filing a report, she had to face stigma from her community.

The trial court, however, acquitted the accused citing lack of evidence but Banwari Devi, moved the Supreme Court along with other women social workers under the name ‘Vishakha’ which eventually led to an immensely important judgment. The Supreme Court then asked rules to be drafted to avoid sexual harassment at work.

2.) Judgment on passive euthanasia – Aruna Ramachandra Shanbaug v. Union of India (2011)

Euthanasia or the practice of ending the life of a patient to limit the patient's suffering is a controversial topic across the world. India faced its major judgment regarding euthanasia during the course of this case.

Aruna Ramchandra Shanbaug worked as a nurse at King Edward Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. She was attacked by a hospital sweeper who wrapped a dog's chain around her neck and yanked her back with it before sexually assaulting her. As a result, her brain was permanently damaged and she went into a vegetative condition.

Shanbaug never recovered all through the 42 years of the rest of her life that she was taken care of by fellow nurses at KEM hospital.

In 2009, journalist and activist Pinki Viranifiled a plea requesting that Aruna Shanbaug be allowed the dignity to die through passive euthanasia.

In 2011, the apex court set up a medical committee, which examined Shanbaug and concluded that she met most of the criteria of being in a permanently vegetative state, but she was not brain dead and responded to some situations on her own. The Supreme Court thus turned down Virani’s plea , but it allowed “passive euthanasia” of withdrawing life support to patients who are in permanently vegetative state.

3.) Judgment on disqualification of convicted representatives – Lily Thomas v. Union of India (2013)

In 2005, advocate Lily Thomas filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court to challenge a section in the Constitution which protects convicted politicians from any kind of disqualification from contesting elections due to pending appeals against their conviction in the appellate courts.

Although the case was initially denied, after trying for nine years, a Supreme Court bench finally heard it and issued a decision in July 2013.

The judgment stated that if any elected or non-elected MPs or MLAs are convicted in a criminal matter by a trial court, they would be disqualified with immediate effect. This had an impact on approximately 5,000 elected representatives.

4.) Judgment on the right to self-identification of the third gender – NALSA v. Union of India (2014)

A NGO representing the transgender community submitted its petition to the Supreme Court in 2012, demanding a formal declaration of their gender identity, rather than the one allocated at birth. They also alleged that non-recognition of their gender identity violated Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution.

In the 2014 landmark ruling, the Supreme Court announced that to defend and protect the rights of transgender people guaranteed by India’s constitution, hijras and eunuchs must be considered as “third gender”. They will have a right to choose their own gender identity, the apex court ruled.

It also ordered that transgenders must be treated as socially and educationally backward classes, must be given reservations in admission to public educational institutions and jobs, and must have access government-run welfare schemes.

5.) Judgment on freedom of speech and expression over the internet – Shreya Singhal v. Union of India (2015)

In 2012, the Mumbai police arrested two women Shaheen Dhada and Rinu Srinivasan for putting up a post on Facebook criticising a strike declared by Shiv Sena supporters in Maharashtra in response to the death of Shiv Sena president Bal Thackery.

The petitioners were accused of causing public outrage with their social media posts. The women then filed a writ petition alleging that the arrest was an infringement on their right to freedom of speech and expression.

The court agreed that the prohibition against the dissemination of information by means of a device intended to cause annoyance, inconvenience or insult did not fall within any reasonable exceptions to the exercise of the right to freedom of expression. It also invalidated Section 66A of the Information Technology Act of 2000 in its entirety.

(With inputs from Lawcorner)

