India at 75: How the country ranks on happiness, liveability and other indices

As India completes 75 years of independence on August 15, 2022, the whole country is gearing up to celebrate the momentous occasion. At 75, India is a global force to reckon with. So how does it compare with other countries in international rankings? Here is a look at how India has scored on various indices in the last year. These global rankings measure happiness, hunger, press freedom and more. Take a look:

World Happiness Index 2022

India ranked 136 among 146 countries surveyed in the World Happiness Report.

The World Happiness Report, a publication of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), uses global survey data to report how people evaluate their own lives in countries across the world. For the fifth consecutive year, Finland emerged as the country top-ranked country in the Index.

Global Liveability Index 2022

India’s New Delhi ranked 112 out of 172 cities on the Global Liveability Index 2022.

Vienna in Austria ranked first as the world’s most liveable city in this index released by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

World Press Freedom Index 2022

India ranks 150 from out of 179 countries in the World Press Freedom Index 2022.

India slipped another eight points in the rankings this year. It had ranked 142 on the Index in 2021. Press Freedom Index is an annual ranking of countries compiled and published by Paris-based NGO Reporters Without Borders.

Global Unicorn Index 2021

India ranked 3rd with 54 unicorn start-ups in the Global Unicorn Index 2021.

India overtook UK to claim the third spot in this ranking of the world’s start-ups founded in the 2000s, released by the Hurun Research Institute. USA topped the list with 487 unicorns – or privately-held start-ups valued at over $1 billion. China took the second spot on the rankings.

World Competitiveness Index 2022

India ranked 37th out of 63 countries in the World Competitiveness Index 2022.

Denmark topped the rankings published by the International Institute for Management Development, which “analyses and ranks countries according to how they manage their competencies to achieve long-term value creation.” This year, India went up on the rankings from its 43rd place in 2021.

Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021

India ranked 54 in the Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021.

The World Economic Forum's biennial travel and tourism study ranked Japan as the best. The Travel and Tourism Development Index assesses 117 economies, identifying key factors in enabling the sustainable and resilient growth of travel and tourism economies.

Global Hunger Index 2021

India ranked 101 out of the 116 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2021.

India's rank dropped to the 101st position among 116 countries in the Global Hunger Index. The government, however, has rejected this ranking as flawed.

Passport Index 2022

Indian passports ranked 87th in the Henley Passport Index 2022.

Indians can visit 60 countries visa-free. The top spot in the rankings of most powerful passports was taken by Japan, with the country’s passport providing its holder access to 193 destinations.