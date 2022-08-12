India at 75: Exploring 5 of country's famous GI-tagged food items one spoonful at a time

A GI tag vouches for the authenticity of the food and is granted more to communities than individuals or groups. (Image credit: Reddit, The Mishti Box)

For a country as vast and diverse as India, it shouldn't come as a surprise that indigenous people and scientists across different parts have been pushing for culinary delights from their regions be GI (geographical indication)-tagged.

A GI tag is granted by the Geographical Indications Registry on recommendations of the Chennai-based Intellectual Property Appellate Board. It is usually granted when a geographical location adds value to a product. The GI tag vouches for its authenticity and is granted more to communities than individuals or groups.

While the possible newest member on the list may be Kai chutney made up of "spicy" red ants from Bastar area of Chhattisgarh and Mayurbhanj in Odisha, here's a list of five of the famous food items GI-tagged from different regions across the country.

Popular meat dish, ‘haleem’ is prepared during Ramzan and eaten after the breaking of the day long fast. But while haleem is famous, it's the one made in Hyderabad that bagged a GI-tag in 2010. Most food lovers claim that the taste and aroma of Hyderabad haleem is achieved by careful cooking of the ingredients (wheat, meat and Ghee with spices and others) at a low temperature for 12 hours.Sitabhog and Mihidana made it to the list of GI-tagged food items in 2017. These two special sweets from Bardhaman in West Bengal are little known outside the state. Mihidana (‘mihi’ means ‘fine’ and ‘dana’ means ‘grain’) is identified by its yellow colour.

The paste is made by mixing powdered rice flour, Bengal gram flour and ghee before being passed through a sieve to form the granules and is then dipped in syrup. Sitabhog on the other hand, comprises white strands made of rice flour, cottage cheese, sugar and ghee with tiny Gulab Jamun like balls on the top.

This sweet's history is about 175 years old while the Dharwad peda itself got its GI tag in 2007. According to Outlook, a Thakur family from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao migrated to Dharwad in Karnataka to escape a plague. AMong them, Ram Ratan Singh Thakur started make and sell these pedas. Soon customers would flock to buy the ‘Line Bazar Pedha (referring to the shop’s location). Till date, the same family has been making these sweets, now called Thakur Peda or Babusingh Thakur Pedha.

In 2004, Darjeeling Tea was the first to get the GI tag in India. Known for its unique aroma and taste, the tea takes its name from West Bengal's Darjeeling, the region where the first bushes were planted in the early 1800s as an experiment with the Chinese variety.

As per the Tea Board of India, only the tea grown at 600 to 2000 metres above sea level, in 87 identified gardens (in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal), qualify as Darjeeling Tea.

Feni was the first liquor in the country to get its own GI tag. It's a brew made from coconut or cashew fruits and is synonymous with the Goan identity and ethos.

Feni was first manufactured in Goa in the 1600s, after the Portuguese brought the cashew plant from Brazil. Currently, there are around 26 varieties of feni being manufactured in Goa.