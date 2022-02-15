India ad spends to see 22% growth in 2022, digital to overtake TV: Group M report

Media investment company GroupM India on February 15 announced advertising expenditure (Adex) forecasts for 2022 which estimates ad spends in India to see 22 percent growth in 2022.

Ad spends in India are estimated to reach Rs 107,987 crore in 2022, up from Rs 88,334 crore, according to the GroupM futures report titled ‘This Year, Next Year’ (TYNY) 2022.

While India is the ninth largest market in terms of ad spends, it is the fifth highest contributor in terms of incremental ad spends.

In addition, digital medium will see faster growth in India as compared to global markets.

Globally, digital will lead growth in 2022 at 14 percent versus 2021; in India the medium is estimated to grow at 33 percent.

The digital medium is expected to overtake TV to become the largest medium in 2022, the report said.

Ad spends on the digital medium which were at Rs 36,544 crore in 2021 will increase to Rs 48,603 crore this year whereas TV which is the biggest medium in India's overall Adex will grow from Rs 36,929 crore in 2021 to Rs 42,388 crore in 2022.

In terms of share in the overall ad spends, digital's share will grow from 41 percent in 2021 to 45 percent in 2022. As for TV, its share is estimated to drop from 42 percent in 2021 to 39 percent in 2022.

For TV, the area of growth in terms of ad spends will be smart TV. GroupM expects 12 percent of Indian TV households to have a smart TV by end of 2022.

"Marketers and agencies will demand the best combinations of TV and connected TV plans depending on the targeting. Connected TV advertising plays a big role in ad experience, where 1 or 2 ads are stitched in the steam, unlike linear that has a longer ad break; which has the risk of losing viewers attention and engagement. Connected TV is the first step in making even linear TV feeds addressable," the report said.

The key trends to watch out for in the advertising space will be led by digital, but growth in ad spends on the traditional medium will be important to track as well.

“While digital is set to take the larger pie, we are expecting a noteworthy revival for OOH and cinema too after a tough period. Advertising on e-commerce, the rise of influencers and short format videos along with OTT has witnessed growth in 2021, which would continue in 2022,” said Sidharth Parashar, President – Investments & Pricing, GroupM India.

Cinema advertising is expected to see a 467 percent growth in ad spends at Rs 635 crore on a low base. Ad spends in the cinema sector which were at Rs 1008 crore in 2019, dropped to Rs 175 crore in 2020 and to Rs 112 crore in 2021.

Another medium to see significant growth is out of home (OOH) which is estimated to see 85 percent growth this year versus 18 percent growth the medium saw last year.

However, traditional mediums like print and radio are expected to see a drop in growth rate this year. Both radio and print are expected to grow at 5 percent each in 2022. While print in 2021 saw a growth of 17 percent in 2021, radio grew at 10 percent last year.