Independence Day Special: 6 offbeat places to explore in India

Chopta in Uttarakhand is also known as the Switzerland of India

India is celebrating 75 years of independence with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative to put the spotlight on the places, people and achievements that define India. Our country is the land of snow-capped mountains and pristine beaches, green woods and ancient caves. They say there is something for every kind of traveller to explore in India. While Goa remains one of the most popular tourist destinations, and the Himalayan peaks attract tens of thousands of visitors from across the world every year, India is also home to some stunning, little-explored gems.

Here is a look at 6 offbeat destinations you can explore in this beautiful country:

Chopta, Uttarakhand

Also known as the mini-Switzerland of India, Chopta is a beautiful hill station surrounded by meadows and evergreen forests. It’s the epicentre of the five most sacred Shiva temples in the state (known as Panch Kedar). Visit this sleepy town for a truly offbeat experience.

Mawsynram, Meghalaya

Mawsynram near Cherrapunji is famous as the world’s wettest place, receiving the highest amount of rainfall in India. One of the biggest tourist attractions in Mawsynram is the huge stalagmite formation that resembles a Shivling. Whenever you visit, make sure to carry an umbrella!

Talasari beach, Odisha

Odisha has much to offer tourists – from the Jagannath Temple of Puri to the stunning Sun Temple at Konark. One of the lesser-explored place of the state is Talasari beach, a pristine spot surrounded by palm trees. October to December are the best times to explore this hidden gem.

Bhimbetka, Madhya Pradesh

For an offbeat holiday, consider the Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2003, Bhimbetka is an archaeological site that shelters the oldest-known rock art in India. Only 12 to 15 of the more than 750 rock shelters of Bhimbetka are open to the public.

Ponmudi, Kerala

After the beautiful backwaters of Kerala, head to Ponmudi for lush green hills and sprawling tea plantations. This hill resort is home to streams, springs, mountain flowers and quiet woods.

Lonar, Maharashtra

Want to visit the site of a meteor impact in India? Lonar in Buldhana district of Maharashtra is where you should plan your next holiday. Lonar lake, also known as Lonar crater, is the only lake in the world formed in basaltic rock by meteorite impact.