Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort: How to book e-tickets, prices and other details

A photograph from the 75th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, Delhi (Image credit: @isiddharthpatel/Twitter)

Indians are gearing up to celebrate the country’s 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023. Each year, this important day is celebrated with a grand celebration at New Delhi’s Red Fort to commemorate India's independence from British rule on August 15, 1947. The flag hoisting ceremony by the prime minister is the highlight of Independence Day celebrations in India.

The Independence Day celebrations take place at the iconic Red Fort in the national capital Delhi. The ceremony is attended by the prime minister, the president, union cabinet members, foreign dignitaries and other important guests. It is also open to the public – those who wish to attend in-person can do so by buying a ticket online.

Here is how you can watch the Independence Day celebration at Red Fort:

The government has created a dedicated portal where the public can book tickets to watch the I-Day celebration.

Visit www.aamantran.mod.gov.in and log into the website by generating an OTP

Choose the type of seat you want – prices for the e-tickets start from Rs 20 and go up to Rs 500.

For buying a ticket, you have to give your valid address and mobile phone number.

You will get your ticket on the mobile phone number you provide. Each e-ticket has a QR code which tells you exactly where the function will take place.