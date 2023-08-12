Independence Day 2023: How the Indian flag has evolved over the years

The present Indian flag was adopted in 1947.

The 77th Independence Day will be celebrated all over India on Tuesday with the annual flag hoisting ceremony by the Prime Minister at Red Fort the highlight of the celebration.

The Indian flag, which has been hoisted since 1947, has a story of its own as to how it came into existence.

Here's a look at how the Indian flag was first conceptualised and how it evolved into the flag that we hoist today:

The first time an Indian flag was hoisted was in 1906 during the Swadeshi and Boycott struggle at the Parsee Bagan Square in Kolkata. This flag had three rectangular bands-the top band coloured in green with eight lotus flowers, the middle band coloured in yellow with the words "Vande Matharam" written in Hindi and a red coloured bottom band with a picture of the sun and the moon.

A year later, in 1907, another flag was hoisted by Madam Bhikaji Cama in Paris. The difference between this one and one hoisted in 1906 was that the top band was orange in colour with eight equidistant sun pictures, the middle band was yellow in colour with the words "Vande Matharam" written in Hindi and the bottom band was green in colour with a picture of the sun and the moon.

10 years later, in 1917, a third different flag was hoisted by Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Annie Besant as part of the Home Rule Movement. This flag signified the autonomous rule for Indians within the Colonial Empire.

Four years later, in 1921, freedom fighter Pingali Venkaiah presented Mahatma Gandhi with a flag at the Vijayawada session of Congress. This flag had three rectangular bands- the top band was white in colour, the middle band green in colour and the bottom band red in colour- and had Gandhi's charkha in the middle.

In 1931, a formal resolution was passed adopting Venkaiah's flag. However, a modification was made to the new flag with the red band replaced by saffron and moved to the top of the flag. The white band was moved to the middle and the green band was moved to the bottom. The saffron in the flag stood for courage, white stood for peace and the green stood for fertility and growth.

16 years later, in July 1947, the Constituent Assembly formally adopted the flag of independent India. The charkha was replaced by the Dharma Chakra of Emperor Ashoka, which symbolised truth and life.

