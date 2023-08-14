Independence Day 2023: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory. See details

The 77th Independence Day will be celebrated all over India on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police issued traffic advisory and guidelines for smooth movement of vehicles on India's 77th Independence Day on Tuesday. The Delhi Police urged commuters to avoid certain roads in the national capital and opt for alternate routes during specific time frames of the day.

As per the Delhi Traffic Advisory, the general public will not be allowed to move around Red Fort from 4-10 am and only commuters with authorised vehicles will be permitted around the area during those six hours.

The advisory also said that eight roads-Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and the road linking to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover-will remain closed for the public on Tuesday.

For commuters traveling from northern part to the southern part of the national capital and vice versa, they will need to take alternate routes from Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjang Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, SP Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkulan Road, Rani Jhansi Road to arrive at their final destinations.



Similarly, for those traveling from East Delhi to West Delhi and vice versa traffic will follow alternate routes of Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapula Road, Nizamuddin Khatta, Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviray Road, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, SP Marg/Ridge Road and vice versa.

The advisory also said that buses which generally terminate at areas such as Red Fort, Delhi Main Railway Station and Jama Masjid will be diverted and normal bus services in these areas will resume after 11 am.