Independence Day 2022: Pakistani artiste plays 'Jana Gana Mana' as token of friendship

As a token of friendship and goodwill, Pakistani rubab artiste Siyal Khan sent a special wish for India to mark 75 years of its Independence. Khan played a rendition of the Indian national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' on his rabab and shared the video on Twitter with a note.

“Here’s a gift for my viewers across the border," he tweeted.

"Happy Independence Day, India. I tried the National Anthem of India as a token of friendship and goodwill for Peace, tolerance and good relations between us," Khan wrote in a separate tweet.



The gesture was appreciated by people from both sides of the border. Social media users also lauded the beauty of the instrumental.

On August 13, Khan had also played a rendition of Pakistan's national anthem on his rubab.



Among other Indian songs, Khan had shared videos oh him playing the title track of Aamir Khan-starrer Fanaa and the iconic song Gulabi Aankhen.