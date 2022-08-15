Independence Day 2022: Pakistani artiste plays 'Jana Gana Mana' as token of friendship

Pakistani artiste Siyal Khan with his rubab. (Screengrabs from video shared by @siyaltunes on Twitter)

As a token of friendship and goodwill, Pakistani rubab artiste Siyal Khan sent a special wish for India to mark 75 years of its Independence. Khan played a rendition of the Indian national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' on his rabab and shared the video on Twitter with a note.

“Here’s a gift for my viewers across the border," he tweeted.



Here’s a gift for my viewers across the border. pic.twitter.com/apEcPN9EnN

— Siyal Khan (@siyaltunes) August 14, 2022

"Happy Independence Day, India. I tried the National Anthem of India as a token of friendship and goodwill for Peace, tolerance and good relations between us," Khan wrote in a separate tweet.



Happy #IndependenceDay India. I tried the National Anthem of India as a token of friendship and goodwill for Peace, tolerance and good relations between us. #IndependenceDay2022 — Siyal Khan (@siyaltunes) August 15, 2022



The gesture was appreciated by people from both sides of the border. Social media users also lauded the beauty of the instrumental.



Thanks from an Indian Citizen. I wish your leadership and intelligence agency listen to the heart of a Pakistani people who want friendship with India

— Saurabh Srivastava (@saurabhashu44) August 14, 2022



Music has no language or religion..It touches hearts and connects people..

Respect & Blessings for you.. — Roshali (@itsRoshali) August 14, 2022





Well done Siyal this is a beautiful gesture and we appreciate it..Pakistanis always spread love & peace for their neighbours.

— EB (@KhaOmm2) August 14, 2022

On August 13, Khan had also played a rendition of Pakistan's national anthem on his rubab.

Among other Indian songs, Khan had shared videos oh him playing the title track of Aamir Khan-starrer Fanaa and the iconic song Gulabi Aankhen.