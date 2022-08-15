Independence Day 2022: NASA's Raja Chari shares pics of father's hometown Hyderabad from space

NASA astronaut Raja Chari and one of the images of the Indian flag at the International Space Station that he shared on Twitter.

Indian American astronaut Raja Chari, who was aboard the International Space Station (ISS) until very recently, shared photos of the Indian flag on the spacecraft and images of what his father's hometown Hyderabad looked like from space.

Taking to Twitter, Chari greeted the Indian diaspora and wrote, "On Indian Independence eve I’m reminded of Indian diaspora that I could see from the International Space Station where my immigrant father’s home town of Hyderabad shines bright."



On Indian Independence eve I’m reminded of Indian diaspora that I could see from @Space_Station where my immigrant father’s home town of Hyderabad shines bright. @nasa is just 1 place Indian Americans make a difference every day. Looking forward to @IndianEmbassyUS celebration pic.twitter.com/4eXWHd49q6

— Raja Chari (@Astro_Raja) August 14, 2022

"NASA is just one place Indian Americans make a difference every day," Chari said adding that he is looking forward to the celebrations at the Indian Embassy.

Commenting on his tweet, Twitter user Nisha Arjun (@NishaArjunK) wrote, "Good to see you never forgot your roots. Onwards and upwards Mr. Chari. Jai Hind."

Another user FactsrFacts (@FactsrFacts) commented, "Lovely image of Hyderabad from space station. Happy Independence Day!"

Raja Chari returned home in May after a six-month mission at the ISS. He was among four astronauts aboard a Space X spacecraft which safely splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico.

Chari is currently working with American space agency NASA and was picked to be an astronaut in 2017. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US while his grandfather, a resident of Mahabubnagar in Telangana, was a Mathematics professor at Osmania University, Hyderabad.

The astronaut's father, Sreenivas Chari, had studied engineering at the same university and later moved to the US. Raja Chari has visited his relatives in Hyderabad a few times.