    Independence Day 2022: A look at 7 iconic Indian monuments

    Independence Day 2022: Celebrate the breathtaking architecture of India.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 12, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
    Red Fort in Delhi (Image: ANI)

    Red Fort in Delhi (Image: ANI)


    We are just a few days away from the celebration of 75 years of India's independence. Ahead of Independence Day, we take a look at the sites that make our country uniquely beautiful -- its monuments.

    Red Fort

    The Red Fort in Delhi is central to India's Independence Day celebrations. The national flag is hoisted there every year by the prime minister.

    The Red Fort in Delhi is central to India's Independence Day celebrations. Every year, the prime minister hoists the national flag at the Red Fort's main gate and addresses the country from its ramparts.

    India Gate

    Close

    India Gate.

    Also located in the Capital, India Gate honours the memory of martyred soldiers.

    Taj Mahal 

    taj Taj Mahal. (Image credit: AFP)

     

    The exquisite ivory-white mausoleum in Agra, commissioned by Mughal King Shah Jahan to house his wife Mumtaz Mahal's tomb, is widely revered as a symbol of love. 

    Qutub Minar

    Qutub Minar Qutub Minar. (Image credit: Reuters)

    The 13th century Qutub Minar in Delhi. UNESCO describes the monument as “an outstanding testimony to the architectural and artistic achievements of Islamic rulers”.

    Vijaya Stambha

    V Vijaya Stambha. (Image credit: AFP)

    Vijaya Stambha, victory monument, is situated in Rajasthan's Chittor Fort. The monument commemorates Rajput king Rana Kumbha's victory over Sultan Mahmud Khilji in the Battle of Sarangpur 1437.

    Ajanta Caves

    UNESCO: Ajanta caves Ajanta caves. (Image credit: UNESCO)

    Ajanta caves in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district are regarded masterpieces of Buddhist art.

    Gateway of India

    Source: AFP Gateway of India. (Image credit: AFP)

    Known as the Taj Mahal of Mumbai, the monument overlooking the Arabian sea is the metropolis' top attraction.
    Tags: #heritage #Independence Day #Independence Day 2022 #India at 75 #Monuments
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 08:09 am
