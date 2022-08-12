Independence Day 2022: A look at 7 iconic Indian monuments

Red Fort in Delhi (Image: ANI)

We are just a few days away from the celebration of 75 years of India's independence. Ahead of Independence Day, we take a look at the sites that make our country uniquely beautiful -- its monuments.

Red Fort

Red Fort (Image credit: Reuters)

The Red Fort in Delhi is central to India's Independence Day celebrations. Every year, the prime minister hoists the national flag at the Red Fort's main gate and addresses the country from its ramparts.

India Gate

India Gate.

Also located in the Capital, India Gate honours the memory of martyred soldiers.

Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal. (Image credit: AFP)

The exquisite ivory-white mausoleum in Agra, commissioned by Mughal King Shah Jahan to house his wife Mumtaz Mahal's tomb, is widely revered as a symbol of love.

Qutub Minar

Qutub Minar. (Image credit: Reuters)

The 13th century Qutub Minar in Delhi. UNESCO describes the monument as “an outstanding testimony to the architectural and artistic achievements of Islamic rulers”.

Vijaya Stambha

Vijaya Stambha. (Image credit: AFP)

Vijaya Stambha, victory monument, is situated in Rajasthan's Chittor Fort. The monument commemorates Rajput king Rana Kumbha's victory over Sultan Mahmud Khilji in the Battle of Sarangpur 1437.

Ajanta Caves

Ajanta caves. (Image credit: UNESCO)

Ajanta caves in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district are regarded masterpieces of Buddhist art.

Gateway of India

Gateway of India. (Image credit: AFP)

Known as the Taj Mahal of Mumbai, the monument overlooking the Arabian sea is the metropolis' top attraction.