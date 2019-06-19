‘Incidence of women reporting triple talaq dipped after ordinance’

The co-founder of the Bhartiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA), which is one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case, believes that the number of women reporting instant triple talaq has dropped drastically in the recent past. Two years have passed since the Supreme Court ruled out the practice of instant triple talaq present in the Muslim community.

Now, as the Union Cabinet is preparing to introduce a new Bill to ban the practice, Noorjehan Safia Niaz talks about the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, the organisation’s fight to introduce a comprehensive law to regulate Muslim marriages, and more.

Speaking on how things have changed on the ground since the apex court outlawed instant triple talaq, the BMMA co-founder said: "The ripples it created could be felt right after the Supreme Court had delivered its judgment. The number of women reporting triple talaq has decreased drastically since. BMMA’s Mumbai office received 31 oral triple talaq complaints from women in 2016. After it was declared illegal in 2017, the number plummeted to six, reported the Indian Express. Two cases were reported in 2018, and only one till June 2019.

According to Noorjehan, the other notable change they observed was that men were approaching their centres looking at resolving the issues they had with their wives. "Maybe somewhere deep down they have realised that abrupt, irrational decisions won’t have their way for long. Also, more and more Qazis are now sending couples in for arbitration instead of simply sending divorce notices, as they would earlier," she said.

Noorejehan then went on to speak about the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 that the central government would introduce soon, and said: "Our organisation welcomed the Bill and the ordinance that followed; our feelings remain unchanged. While the Bill may not be perfect, we laud the government for taking the initiative. There will always be room for improvement, and it can be amended too. Here’s hoping that as time passes by, changes will be incorporated to further strengthen the Bill."

She added: "We have also been asking the government to consider a Bill we drafted that could help Muslim women achieve more gender justice in personal matters."

Outlining the salient features of the Bill, the activist said: "This Bill conforms to both Constitutional and Quranic principles. It discusses the importance of arbitration and how it must come under the purview of law. Ever since oral triple talaq was criminalised, we observed that men have begun spreading their talaq over three months instead of doing it at one go."

Noorejehan further said: "While this practice is not essentially illegal, the women get sidelined in such cases and their side of the story remains unheard. So, we are advocating for Talaak-e-Ahsan as the ideal method of divorce, since it makes a 90-day arbitration period mandatory. In the draft Bill we also seek punishment for qazis who encourage instant triple talaq."