In Uttarakhand, doctors find 6-inch leech inside man’s nose

Doctors in Uttarakhand discovered the reason behind an elderly man’s nasal discomfort when they found a six-inch leech inside his nose.

According to a report in ETV Bharat, Ram Lal had complained of bleeding and pain in his nose for about a month before doctors found the blood-sucking leech in his nasal cavity. The 55-year-old resident of Tehri Garhwal district spent several weeks visiting different doctors as his condition worsened, but no one could figure out the cause for his discomfort.

Worried about the pain, Ram Lal reached Srinagar Combined Hospital on Tuesday, where ENT specialists conducted a thorough examination to find the source of his problems. The leech was removed successfully and the patient was then discharged.

Doctor Digpal Dutt, ENT surgeon, told ETV Bharat that the elderly man had suffered for over a month as local doctors had been unable to find the leech. “It is possible that the worm entered his body after he drank untreated water, as people around mountains drink directly from natural sources,” the doctor said.

It is quite likely that the leech had been quite small when it entered the nose. “Since there is high blood supply in the nose, the leech kept on sucking and its size grew to about five to six inches,” Dr Dutt said.