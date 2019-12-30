In U-turn, UP police refuse to register complaint against 6 cops who allegedly killed youth

After agreeing to register a complaint against six Uttar Pradesh police personnel who allegedly dragged a 20-year-old youth to a corner and killed him, the cops have junked all such reports.

A police complaint was filed against six cops by the family of 20-year-old Suleman, who was killed during the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). His family claims he was present at the site of violence on December 20, only because he had gone to offer his prayers and had not even taken part in the protests.

Suleman, who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, was allegedly accosted by a few cops and dragged to a corner, where constable Mohit Kumar shot him on the behest of the others, reported the National Herald. Though he was taken to a hospital immediately, he succumbed to his injuries.

Initially, the cops were reluctant to register a complaint or admit that Suleman died due to police firing. When they concurred much later, they claimed the deceased was among those “rioters” who fired rounds at the police from a country-made pistol, reported the Hindustan Times.

Stressing that cops only shot at rioters in self-defence, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said: “In Bijnor, some protester directly fired upon the SP. One of our brave constables, escorting him (SP), took the injury and fired back in self-defence... no firing under 129 CrPC (law on dispersing a crowd) was ordered.”