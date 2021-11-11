MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

In this country, your company will be fined if they contact you outside working hours

Portugal's parliament has approved new labor laws on working from home, introducing additional protection for employees who do their job away from company pr.

Associated Press
November 11, 2021 / 03:38 PM IST
According to the new rules in Portugal, at least every two months, staff should meet with their superiors to prevent worker isolation.

According to the new rules in Portugal, at least every two months, staff should meet with their superiors to prevent worker isolation.

Portugal's parliament approved last Friday new labor laws on working from home, introducing additional protection for employees who do their job away from company premises.

The new rules are a response to the trend of more staff working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Portugal's Socialist government said. It said it sees benefits in working from home but wanted to adapt labor legislation to it.

The regulations bring new penalties for companies that disturb the privacy of staff or their families, and obligate employers to compensate staff for work-related expenses incurred at home.

Companies should avoid contacting workers outside office hours, except under exceptional circumstances, the new rules say.

At least every two months, staff should meet with their superiors to prevent worker isolation.

Close

Related stories

Also, companies should pay workers for additional personal expenses incurred at home, such as electricity or internet bills.

Lawmakers voted down a measure that would have granted workers the right to turn off professional communication systems when off work.

Companies not complying with the rules will be liable for fines.

Approval of the rules was one of last measures taken by parliament before it is dissolved ahead of a snap election in January, when workers rights are likely to be one of the major issues.
Associated Press
Tags: #Portugal #WFH
first published: Nov 11, 2021 03:23 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.