In Pune, women lawyers told not to fix their hair in court: ‘Disturbs functioning’

A notice asking women advocates not to "arrange" their hair in court has led to anger on social media.

The notice, issued by the Pune district court, said women arranging their hair "disturbs" the functioning of the court.

It was dated October 20 and signed by the court's registrar. "Wow now look ! Who is distracted by women advocates and why!" senior advocate Indira Jaising wrote, sharing the order on Twitter.

Twitter users slammed the notice as "absurd".

"The extent of patriarchy is just ridiculous," said journalist Ranjona Banerji.

Another user wrote: "If they choose to get distracted by the mere sight of women tomorrow, would women advocates be barred as well? Or asked to wear Ghunghat (veil)."

Some people asked if India had gone back to the Dark Ages.

Another comment said judiciary had no business dictating such rules.

Does the order belong to colonial times, a Twitter user asked.

According to a Bar & Bench report, the notice was revoked after criticism.