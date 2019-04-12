IN PICS | The new Mercedes-Benz MPV that Amitabh Bachchan has just bought

The car carries a price tag of Rs 81.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are some pictures of the luxury MPV. Advait Berde @Advait_Berde 1/9 Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently purchased a Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV from Auto Hangar dealership in Mumbai. The car carries a price tag of Rs. 81.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is rather an unusual choice as most Indian celebrities buy a luxury sedan or SUV. (Image: Auto Hangar Mercedes-Benz/Facebook) 2/9 Though the exact variant is unknown, it is expected that Bachchan purchased the top trim six-seater, the V-Class Exclusive. (Image: Mercedes-Benz) 3/9 The car has a wheelbase of 3200mm and a length of 5140mm. It also comes in an extra-long-wheelbase variant which measures at 3430mm, while having a length of 5370mm. (Image: Mercedes-Benz) 4/9 The V-Class is available in three four-cylinder diesel engine options. Their power output varies from 100kW to 120kW and are mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard. (Image: Mercedes-Benz) 5/9 The 140kW variant has Mercedes-Benz’s signature 4MATIC all-wheel drive and comes with a 7G-TRONIC PLUS automatic transmission. (Image: Mercedes-Benz) 6/9 Being a luxurious MPV, the V-Class is equipped with many top-of-the-line features such as high-quality recessed switches and inputs integrated into one extensive wave shape. It also has a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system in the centre. (Image: Mercedes-Benz) 7/9 It also has other electronic driver aids such as cruise control, start assist, kick down switch and an immobilizer. It also has a dynamic select switch which is used to select one of the four driving programs that configure parameters such as the engine, transmission, suspension and steering characteristics. (Image: Mercedes-Benz) 8/9 Mercedes-Benz has armed the V-Class with safety features like attention assist, the crosswind assist, the headlight assist and tire pressure monitoring. It also comes with optional lane keeping assist and traffic sign assist along with a 360° camera. (Image: Mercedes-Benz) 9/9 The car also has an integrated mini kitchen, making it an almost self-sufficient house on wheels. (Image: Mercedes-Benz) First Published on Apr 12, 2019 05:08 pm