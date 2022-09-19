In pics | Meet the cheetahs from Namibia - Aasha, Sasha, Savannah and more

Aasha is almost 4-years-old. Upon landing in India, the cat was referred to as Frans Indongo. (Credit: Shailendra Wangu/News18)

Sasha is 5-years-old. She is a female from the Gobabis area. Sasha is a close friend of Savannah. (Credit: Shailendra Wangu/News18)

Savannah is a female from the Kamanjab area in the north-western part of Namibia. She is a close friend of Sasha. (Credit: Shailendra Wangu/News18)

Siyaya is a female and is 2-years-old. She is from the Gobabis area in south-eastern Namibia. (Credit: Shailendra Wangu/News18)

Tbilisi is a female and is 2.5 years old. She was born at Erindi Private Game Reserve in April 2020. (Credit: Shailendra Wangu/News18)

Freddie is a male cheetah and is 5.5-years-old. He is the brother of Elton. (Credit: Shailendra Wangu/News18)

Elton is male and is 5.5-years-old. He is the brother of Freddie. The two brothers, a male coalition from CCF’s 58,000-ha private reserve near Otjiwarongo, Namibia. (Credit: Shailendra Wangu/News18)

Oban is a male cheetah and is 4.5-years-old. He was born at Erindi Private Game Reserve in March 2018. (Credit: Shailendra Wangu/News18)