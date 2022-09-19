English
    In pics | Meet the cheetahs from Namibia - Aasha, Sasha, Savannah and more

    Eight cheetahs from Namibia were released into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. Take a look at the magnificent creatures.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 19, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
    Tbilisi is a female and is 2.5 years old. She was born at Erindi Private Game Reserve in April 2020. (Credit: Shailendra Wangu/News18)

    Tbilisi is a female and is 2.5 years old. She was born at Erindi Private Game Reserve in April 2020. (Credit: Shailendra Wangu/News18)

    AASHA Aasha is almost 4-years-old. Upon landing in India, the cat was referred to as Frans Indongo. (Credit: Shailendra Wangu/News18)

    Sasha Sasha is 5-years-old. She is a female from the Gobabis area. Sasha is a close friend of Savannah. (Credit: Shailendra Wangu/News18)

    Savannah Savannah is a female from the Kamanjab area in the north-western part of Namibia. She is a close friend of Sasha. (Credit: Shailendra Wangu/News18)

    Siyaya Siyaya is a female and is 2-years-old. She is from the Gobabis area in south-eastern Namibia. (Credit: Shailendra Wangu/News18)

    Tbilisi is a female and is 2.5 years old. She was born at Erindi Private Game Reserve in April 2020. (Credit: Shailendra Wangu/News18) Tbilisi is a female and is 2.5 years old. She was born at Erindi Private Game Reserve in April 2020. (Credit: Shailendra Wangu/News18)

    Freddie Freddie is a male cheetah and is 5.5-years-old. He is the brother of Elton. (Credit: Shailendra Wangu/News18)

    Elton Elton is male and is 5.5-years-old. He is the brother of Freddie. The two brothers, a male coalition from CCF’s 58,000-ha private reserve near Otjiwarongo, Namibia. (Credit: Shailendra Wangu/News18)

    Oban Oban is a male cheetah and is 4.5-years-old. He was born at Erindi Private Game Reserve in March 2018. (Credit: Shailendra Wangu/News18)
    Tags: #Cheetahs #Namibia #PM Modi cheetahs #Slideshow
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 01:12 pm
