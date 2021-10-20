In Pics | India ranks 90 among 181 countries prone to natural disasters

Representative image

The World Risk Index (WRI) 2020 report, released by the United Nations University Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS), Bundnis Entwicklung Hilft and the University of Stuttgart in Germany, indicate which countries are at highest risk of extreme natural disasters.

The oceanic island states are at the highest risk of natural disasters- Vanuatu, a South Pacific Ocean nation, tops the list followed by the Solomon Islands and Tonga. These countries are at the highest risk of extreme natural disasters, including a rise in sea levels.

India ranks 90 among 181 countries on the World Risk Index and has a score of 6.65 which is calculated based on exposure, vulnerability, susceptibility, lack of coping capacities and lack of adoptive capabilities to deal with climate reality making it vulnerable to extreme natural calamities.

African countries, including Nigeria, Haiti, Cameroon, Niger and Gambia, are also among the most vulnerable countries.