In Pics | India ranks 90 among 181 countries prone to natural disasters

The latest World Risk Index that indicates vulnerability levels of countries to suffer natural disasters as well as adaptability to respond to climate emergencies

Moneycontrol News
October 20, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

World Risk Index (WRI) 2020 report, released by the United Nations University Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS), Bundnis Entwicklung Hilft and the University of Stuttgart in Germany, indicate which countries are at highest risk of extreme natural disasters. The World Risk Index (WRI) 2020 report, released by the United Nations University Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS), Bundnis Entwicklung Hilft and the University of Stuttgart in Germany, indicate which countries are at highest risk of extreme natural disasters.

The oceanic island states are at the highest risk of natural disasters. Vanuatu, a a South Pacific Ocean nation, tops the list followed by Tonga and Dominica. These countries are at the highest risk of extreme natural disasters including rise in sea levels. The oceanic island states are at the highest risk of natural disasters- Vanuatu, a  South Pacific Ocean nation, tops the list followed by the Solomon Islands and Tonga. These countries are at the highest risk of extreme natural disasters, including a rise in sea levels.

India ranks 89th among 181 countries on the World Risk Index and is 'poorly prepared' to deal with climate reality making it vulnerable to extreme natural calamities. India is fourth-most-at-risk in South Asia, after Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. India ranks 90 among 181 countries on the World Risk Index and has a score of 6.65 which is calculated based on exposure, vulnerability, susceptibility, lack of coping capacities and lack of adoptive capabilities to deal with climate reality making it vulnerable to extreme natural calamities.

African countries including Nigeria, Haiti, Cameroon, Niger and Gambia among others are also among the most vulnerable countries. (Indian Navy via AP) African countries, including Nigeria, Haiti, Cameroon, Niger and Gambia, are also among the most vulnerable countries. (Indian Navy via AP)

A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany. (PC-Sebastian Schmitt/dpa via AP) Pakistan ranks 85, while Bangladesh and Sri Lanka stand at 13th and 75th place respectively. (PC-Sebastian Schmitt/dpa via AP)
Moneycontrol News
