you are here: HomeNewsTrends

In Pics | Images that documented the enormity of 9/11 terrorist attacks

The terrorist attacks of 9/11 were captured in countless pictures by news photographers, bystanders, first responders, security cameras, FBI agents and others.

Associated Press
September 08, 2021 / 10:39 PM IST
Pedestrians in lower Manhattan watch smoke billow from New York's World Trade Center on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

Pedestrians in lower Manhattan watch smoke billow from New York's World Trade Center on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

It was a day of indelible images — apocalyptic, surreal, violent, ghostly, both monumental and profoundly personal. This image captures fire and smoke billowing from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/David Karp)

People flee the falling South Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

Deputy chief of the Army Reserve, Col. Malcolm Bruce Westcott, comforts Pentagon employee Racquel Kelley while giving her medical aid outside the Pentagon in Washington. Deputy chief of the Army Reserve, Col. Malcolm Bruce Westcott, comforts Pentagon employee Racquel Kelley while giving her medical aid outside the Pentagon in Washington.

People cover their faces as they escape the collapse of New York's World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett)

A fireman screams in pain as he is rescued shortly after both towers of New York's World Trade Center collapsed following a terrorist attack. (Robert Mecea/Newsday via AP)

Firefighters work beneath the destroyed mullions, the vertical struts, of the World Trade Center in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Two women hold each other as they watch the World Trade Center burn in New York, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Ernesto Mora)

The remains of the World Trade Center stands amid the debris in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Alexandre Fuchs)
Tags: #9/11 terrorist attacks #World Trade Center
first published: Sep 8, 2021 10:39 pm

