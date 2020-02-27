In Pics | Hyundai i30 unveiled in a new avatar ahead of the Geneva Motor Show

The new i30 will be unveiled fully at the Geneva Motor Show in March, 2020. Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere 1/7 Hyundai has officially unveiled the new i30 in Europe before the Geneva Motor Show. The new i30 will feature a new design, advanced connectivity features and offer an electrified 48-volt mild hybrid option, resulting in increased fuel efficiency. (Image: Hyundai). 2/7 The front now features an angular headlamp design with V-shaped LED DRLs as standard. The reworked front grille and bumpers combined together give the i30 an aggressive look. (Image: Hyundai) 3/7 Under the hood, there is a 1-litre 3-cylinder 120 PS engine with and without the 48V Hybrid motor and 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iST). There's also a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS and 250 Nm torque) with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT and 1.6-litre Diesel engine (113 PS/280 Nm) with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT (Image: Hyundai) 4/7 On the inside, there's a 7-inch Digital cluster and a 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system. (Image: Hyundai) 5/7 The new i30 is now available with new, redesigned diamond-cut 16-inch or 17-inch alloy wheels that round off the side view. 6/7 The LED rear combination lamps create a V-shape for a more symmetrical look between the front and the back. (Image: Hyundai) 7/7 The i30 will be available in four colours -- Pewter Gray, Ebony Brown, Charcoal Gray, and Black. Hyundai will be giving more details on the i30 at the Geneva Motor Show in March First Published on Feb 27, 2020 04:12 pm