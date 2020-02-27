In Pics | Hyundai i30 unveiled in a new avatar ahead of the Geneva Motor Show

Under the hood, there is a 1-litre 3-cylinder 120 PS engine with and without the 48V Hybrid motor and 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iST). There's also a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS and 250 Nm torque) with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT and 1.6-litre Diesel engine (113 PS/280 Nm) with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT (Image: Hyundai)