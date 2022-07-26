In Pics: Colours and costumes of Bonalu festival

Artist dressed as Goddess Mahakali performs during a procession marking Bonalu festival in Hyderabad.

An artist applies make up before a performance during a procession of "Bonalu" festival in Hyderabad.

An artist takes a break after a performance during a procession of Bonalu festival in Hyderabad.