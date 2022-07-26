English
    In Pics: Colours and costumes of Bonalu festival

    Bonalu is a month-long Hindu folk festival of Telangana. It is dedicated to Kali, the goddess of destruction.

    Associated Press
    July 26, 2022 / 08:01 PM IST
    Artist dressed as Goddess Mahakali performs during a procession marking Bonalu festival in Hyderabad.

    Tags: #Bonalu #festival #Hyderabad #Slideshow #Telangana
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 08:01 pm
