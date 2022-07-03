In Mumbai, Uber shows Rs 3,000 fare for 50-km ride: 'Flight to Goa cheaper'

Representational image

Slightly elevated cab fares during peak traffic and rains are manageable but when they skyrocket to, say Rs 3,000, you will inevitably be forced to consider other modes of travel.

This happened recently to Mumbai resident Shravankumar Suvarna. When he tried booking a cab home, he was stunned to see the fare for a 50-kilometre ride running into thousands.

Uber app showed him the fare for UberGo at Rs 3,041, Premier at Rs 4,081 and XL at Rs 5,159.



Flight to goa is cheaper than my ride home #peakmumbairains pic.twitter.com/r3JLGAwQxc

— Shravankumar Suvarna (@ShravanSuvarna) June 30, 2022

"Flight to goa is cheaper than my ride home," he tweeted with the hashtag "peak Mumbai rains", sharing a screenshot from the app.

One Twitter user joked that the fare for UberXL was equivalent to the rent of an apartment in Nashik city.





"This is extortion not surge pricing," a third person said. "It is high time for banning such practices or at least some sensible ceiling (on prices) needs to be imposed.



With the arrival of the monsoon season, travelers are bracing for woes. The southwest monsoon has now covered the whole country.



Flooding and traffic snarls are being seen in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities.



Another chimed in with some calculations. "As per the picture, it (the distance to be covered) looks maximum 50 km," he said. "Even with 10-km mileage, it will cost around 500 rupees. They're taking 2.5 k extra for what? 1200 rupees should be enough for this ride."