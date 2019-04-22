In Kashmir: CRPF jawan donates blood to save pregnant woman

A Central Reserve Police Force personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir recently went beyond the line of duty to save the life of a local. He saved the life of a 25-year-old woman who was in dire need of blood.

Gohil Shailesh of the 53rd Battalion of the CRPF donated his blood to the young woman who was facing severe complications in delivering her baby.

The woman’s family, which is based in Gulshan, called up CRPF’s distress helpline “Madadgaar” after the woman started losing a lot of blood. “Madadgaar” is a facility extended to Kashmir residents who are facing medical emergencies; it is managed by the reserve force. The unit was established in 2017 by the CRPF. The 24/7 helpline was set up to help any Valley resident in distress or in need of assistance.



A post on the heart-touching incident was shared on the official Twitter handle of the CRPF, with the caption: “The relation of blood.” They also posted two pictures of the constable and the new-born baby. The pictures went with the text: “His blood saved a mother, a child, a family and created a bond for life.”The images soon went viral, earning the CRPF and constable Shailesh a lot of appreciation. Here are some.