In Gautam Gambhir’s pic with Harbhajan Singh, caption takes the cake

Moneycontrol News
Jun 09, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Thursday shared a photo with former India teammate Harbhajan Singh.

Gautam Gambhir with Harbhajan Singh (Image credit GautamGambhirTwitter)

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Thursday shared a photo with former India teammate Harbhajan Singh. Although they are now on opposite ends of the political spectrum – Gambhir joined the BJP in 2019, while Singh is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party or AAP – the two clearly don’t let political differences come in the way of their friendship, as evidenced by Gambhir’s photo caption.

After meeting Harbhajan Singh on Thursday, Gambhir shared a photo which shows the two of them smiling for the camera. His caption included a hilarious wordplay on his former teammate’s political party, AAP.

“AAPse toh purani dosti hai aur rahegi,” wrote Gautam Gambhir, adding laughing emoji at the end.
Singh responded to the photo on Twitter. “Great seeing you brother,” he replied.


Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh have played 132 matches for India together. The two were part of India’s 2011 World Cup squad in which India defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets.

When Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last year, Gambhir was among the first to congratulate his former teammate on a remarkable career. “Those who say cricket is becoming a batsman’s game should look at your career. You’re a true superstar,” he wrote.

TAGS: #AAP #BJP #Gautam Gambhir #Harbhajan Singh
first published: Jun 9, 2022 05:41 pm
