English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    In Gautam Gambhir’s pic with Harbhajan Singh, caption takes the cake

    Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Thursday shared a photo with former India teammate Harbhajan Singh.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 09, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST
    Gautam Gambhir with Harbhajan Singh (Image credit GautamGambhirTwitter)

    Gautam Gambhir with Harbhajan Singh (Image credit GautamGambhirTwitter)


    Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Thursday shared a photo with former India teammate Harbhajan Singh. Although they are now on opposite ends of the political spectrum – Gambhir joined the BJP in 2019, while Singh is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party or AAP – the two clearly don’t let political differences come in the way of their friendship, as evidenced by Gambhir’s photo caption.

    After meeting Harbhajan Singh on Thursday, Gambhir shared a photo which shows the two of them smiling for the camera. His caption included a hilarious wordplay on his former teammate’s political party, AAP.

    “AAPse toh purani dosti hai aur rahegi,” wrote Gautam Gambhir, adding laughing emoji at the end.


    Singh responded to the photo on Twitter. “Great seeing you brother,” he replied.


    Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh have played 132 matches for India together. The two were part of India’s 2011 World Cup squad in which India defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets.

    When Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last year, Gambhir was among the first to congratulate his former teammate on a remarkable career. “Those who say cricket is becoming a batsman’s game should look at your career. You’re a true superstar,” he wrote.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AAP #BJP #Gautam Gambhir #Harbhajan Singh
    first published: Jun 9, 2022 05:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.