In flood-hit Andhra Pradesh, bride takes boat to groom’s house

It may not have been a ‘smooth sailing’ wedding, but it was indeed a special one. In flood-hit Andhra Pradesh, a bride took a boat to her groom’s house to complete the wedding rituals as waterlogged roads made other means of transport impossible.

The incident was reported from Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district, one of the worst affected areas in the state that has experienced severe flooding.

According to NDTV, the bride Prashanti and her groom Ashok had decided to get married in July so as to avoid the heavy monsoon rains of August. Fate, however, had other plans in store for them as the day of their wedding saw waterlogged roads and rising water levels.

Undeterred by this unexpected turn of events, Prashanti and her family rode in boats to the groom’s house to formalise the marriage. Visuals shared by news agency ANI show the bride and her family, decked up in rich sarees and jewellery, travelling to the groom’s house by boat on Thursday.

“A couple was wed amid flood situation in the Konaseema district yesterday after the bride's family decided to reach the groom via boats as all roads remained inundated. The journey was made possible with the help of SDRF teams deployed in the area,” ANI reported.

Hundreds of villages, mainly the lankas (island villages), along the course of Godavari are reeling under a worst flood as the swollen river has been discharging 21.78 lakh cusecs of water (as on Friday night).

The State Disaster Management Authority said the flood flow in Andhra Pradesh could increase to 25 lakh cusecs by Saturday.

The massive flood has affected at least 628 villages spread over 44 mandals in six districts along the Godavari course. In Konaseema districts, authorities faced a tough time as people in the lanka villages refused to be evacuated to safety even as the habitations remained inundated.

(With inputs from PTI)