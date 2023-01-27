English
    In destroyed Ukraine village, teacher turns his living room into school

    The vilage school was one of hundreds across Ukraine that the United Nations children's agency UNICEF says have been damaged or destroyed since Russia invaded in February.

    AFP
    January 27, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST
    Teacher Oleksandr Pogoryelov has turned his living room into a school

    Teacher Oleksandr Pogoryelov occasionally strolls up the sloping road to the school in his village in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine where he taught for more than two decades.

    But instead of pupils and colleagues filling the brightly-coloured classrooms with lessons, discipline and chatter, there is now only quiet ruin.

    The school building was destroyed in April when the hamlet and the surrounding industrial region became the frontline between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

    Now, the 45-year-old only returns to the school to gather materials that survived the shelling to teach the handful of children who remain from a makeshift classroom in his living room.