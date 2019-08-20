App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In daring act, Indian Air Force men save people stranded in Jammu river

Upon learning the disposition of the two fishermen, the Indian Air Force immediately pressed one of its Mi-17 choppers into service to rescue the men.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
After four men got caught in an overflowing river in Jammu and Kashmir on August 19, the Indian Air Force embarked on a rather daring mission to rescue them. A video of the operation conducted from an under-construction bridge built over Tawi River in Jammu went viral quickly.

In the dramatic visuals that were circulated widely, two of the rescued men could be seen holding on to a pier attached to the bridge’s pillar to prevent themselves from getting swept away. The men trapped in the river had gone there to fish but got stranded after there was heavy rainfall, reported India Today.

Upon learning of their disposition, the Indian Air Force immediately pressed one of its Mi-17 choppers into service to rescue the men. The IAF personnel first tried rescuing the men using helicopters but were unable to do so initially.

Then the IAF personnel lower one of their crew members on to the pier using a rope. After landing on the pier, the crew member can be seen fastening a harness around the two men and attaching the other end of it to the rope.

After the crew members gestured to the pilot of the chopper that the men have been tied securely, they were gradually pulled up to safety. After the two rescued men position themselves safely inside the helicopter, the rope is lowered once again to pull up the IAF personnel, bringing the mission to an end.

First Published on Aug 20, 2019 01:48 pm

tags #India

