In daring act, Indian Air Force men save people stranded in Jammu river

After four men got caught in an overflowing river in Jammu and Kashmir on August 19, the Indian Air Force embarked on a rather daring mission to rescue them. A video of the operation conducted from an under-construction bridge built over Tawi River in Jammu went viral quickly.

In the dramatic visuals that were circulated widely, two of the rescued men could be seen holding on to a pier attached to the bridge’s pillar to prevent themselves from getting swept away. The men trapped in the river had gone there to fish but got stranded after there was heavy rainfall, reported India Today.

Upon learning of their disposition, the Indian Air Force immediately pressed one of its Mi-17 choppers into service to rescue the men. The IAF personnel first tried rescuing the men using helicopters but were unable to do so initially.

Then the IAF personnel lower one of their crew members on to the pier using a rope. After landing on the pier, the crew member can be seen fastening a harness around the two men and attaching the other end of it to the rope.