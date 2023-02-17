In congested Bengaluru, commuters travel 10 km in 29 mins, says study. Twitter’s reality check

Bengaluru has been ranked as the world's second slowest city to commute in

Bengaluru has been ranked as the world’s second slowest city in a report by by TomTom, a Dutch developer of location tech. Commuters in the Silicon Valley of India take an average of 29 minutes and 10 seconds to cover a distance of 10 km, the study found – but many Bengaluru residents said the statistic appeared too good to be true.

In reality, the time taken to cover a distance of 10 km in Bengaluru is much more than half-an-hour, scores of Twitter users said after the study was published.

“29 minutes to travel a distance of 10 km in Bangalore is a pipedream,” wrote one person.



Some wondered if the researchers had mistakenly added an extra zero in their findings, as 29 minutes is closer to the time taken to cover 1 km in Bengaluru.



Bengaluru ranked just behind London in the study, where commuters spend an average of 36 minutes and 20 seconds to cover 10 km.

Dublin came in third behind Bengaluru while Sapporo in Japan was fourth.

Other Indian cities suffering from congestion and slow-moving traffic included Pune at number 6, Delhi at rank 34 and Mumbai at rank 47. The study found that people in the national capital needed 22 minutes and 10 seconds to travel 10 km, while those in the capital of Maharashtra were able to cover the same distance in 21 minutes and 10 seconds.