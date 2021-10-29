MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

In comeback at Rajiv Bajaj, electric vehicle maker launches "OATs for champions"

Rajiv Bajaj’s 'BET vs OATS' comment had set off a legacy automakers vs EV (electric vehicle) start-ups on social media.

Shylaja Varma
October 29, 2021 / 06:33 PM IST
Ather Energy joked that it is lauching

Ather Energy joked that it is lauching "OATs for champions". (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @atherenergy)


A day after Bajaj Auto managing director Rajiv Bajaj took pot-shots at electric vehicle start-ups, saying legacy automobile companies are the “champions” and that the breakfast of champions is “OATS (Ola, Ather, Tork and Smart E)”, electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy responded with an equally witty comeback.

The Bengaluru-based company joked that it is launching “OATs for champions”.

“Launching our new line of products for a quicker and smarter start to the day — OATs for champions. Recommended by experts,” Ather Energy tweeted, along with the hashtag #NationalOatmealDay.

The accompanying photo showed a packet of oats with the line, “For when you need that instant pick-up”.

Rajiv Bajaj’s comments had set off a legacy automakers vs EV (electric vehicle) start-ups on social media. Many social media users loved Ather Energy’s meme and lauded the company for its pointed comeback.

“Brilliant! Love your chutzpah! More power to you. The legacy incumbents have to acknowledge and appreciate that entrepreneurship is getting democratized and meritocratized in the New India,” Twitter user Aditya Pittie said.

Close
 

Shylaja Varma
first published: Oct 29, 2021 06:14 pm

