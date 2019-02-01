App
Union Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 02:32 PM IST

In Chicago, trains run over flames and here's why

Extremely low temperatures and cold, windy weather causes steel to contract, causing cracks on train tracks.

Image Source: MetraRail on Instagram
Image Source: MetraRail on Instagram
In Chicago, railway workers are setting railway tracks on fire, not because of a protest or as a part of some violent incident, but to keep the trains running. Weird right?

They’re setting the railway tracks on fire to combat the freezing temperatures and keep trains operational. A brutal cold wave has hit the American Midwest, where temperatures have fallen to as low as -50 degrees Fahrenheit, with cold winds adding to the chill factor. Such low temperatures can clog the switches that control the tracks as they might be covered with snow. Chicago Tribune reported that transport operator Metra uses fire to keep switches working and track repairs.

Metra spokesperson Meg Thomas-Reile spoke to the newspaper and said that extreme cold weather could cause steel to contract, causing cracks on train tracks. She further stated that Metra uses a gas-fed system that runs adjacent to the rail and generates heat in cold areas where switches make contact. The system is turned on when the temperature is between 40 and 32 degrees F and stays on when it’s below 32. Metra also uses a tubular heating system and hot air blowers to heat up the cold track. "Any time it's below freezing we’re using these," said another spokesperson Michael Gillis to CNN, who said other rail systems in North America use similar methods.

Thomas-Reile further spoke to the Chicago Tribune, stating that Metra heats the tracks with a rope soaked in kerosene which is laid along the base of the rail and set on fire, in order to repair the tracks. The maintenance workers then pull the tracks back together and weld them. They also may need to cut and insert a short section of rail and weld it in place to bring the rails back together, depending upon the damage.

According to Metra, it is safe to run trains over these flames as the diesel fuel in trains combusts only with pressure and heat and not open flames.
