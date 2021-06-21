In charts | A close look at the top 100 global companies by market capitalisation

Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook (Original images: via AP)

The market capitalisation of the top 100 global companies increased by 48 percent to $31.7 trillion in March 2021 compared to $21.5 trillion in March 2020, a PwC report released in May said.

The market cap of the global top 100 companies has increased by 163 percent over the last decade from $12 trillion in 2010 to $31.7 trillion in 2021.

“Looking beyond the dislocation caused by the initial outbreak of COVID-19, the market capitalisation of the Global Top 100 companies has increased by a remarkable 51 percent between March 2019 and March 2021, compared to an increase in the MSCI World Index of 33 percent,” Ross Hunter, IPO Centre Leader at PwC, said.

“Led by the US, this highlights the ability of the largest companies to leverage technology and grow at scale over this period, breaking away from the growth trend line over the past decade,” Hunter said.

Apple tops as the world’s largest company as of March 31, 2021, with a market capitalisation of $2,051 billion, followed by Saudi Aramco ($ 1,920 billion) and Microsoft ($ 1,778 billion), respectively. Apple’s market capitalisation had reached an all-time high of $2.4 trillion in January 2021.

Two Indian companies (Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services) list among the top 100 global companies reporting the largest market capitalisation. Reliance Industries ranks 58th in the world with a market cap of $180 billion on March 31, 2021, as per the report; TCS ranks 69th with a market cap of $161 billion.

Reliance Industries moved up 33 places on the list from its earlier position at 91st place, recorded on March 31, 2020. Likewise, Tata Consultancy moved 27 places higher up in the table from 96th position from the previous year.

The US (59) and China (14) -based companies account for nearly 78 percent of the total market capitalisation of all global top 100 companies. US companies among the top 100 saw an increase of 56 percent in market capitalisation as compared to March 2020.

“Since the declines seen in early 2020, global equity markets have not only recovered lost ground, but have surged to record highs - with economic recovery being supported by government and central bank policies responding to the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report states.

Tesla reported a stunning 565 percent increase in market cap over a year to March 2021. China-based food delivery platform Meituan saw the second-largest rise in market cap in relative terms (221 percent).

China Mobile was the only company among the global top 100 that saw a fall in market capitalisation in the year to March 2021.

Technology is the largest contributing sector in the list of top 100 companies with 20 companies constituting a total market capital of $10,483 billion or 33 percent, followed by Consumer Discretionary accounting for 19 percent share ($5,992 billion). These two sectors comprise more than half of the total market capitalisation of the top 100 global companies.

Technology companies registered a 71 percent increase in their value over a year to March 2021, the highest among other sectors. The rise here is led by Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Facebook, the report notes.

Healthcare, energy and utilities were among the worst-performing sectors on the global top 100 list, according to the report. “The Health Care and Utilities industry index performance was also relatively poor in the period, whereas the wider Energy sector performed relatively well,” it said.

