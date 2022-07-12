English
    In Bihar, DM orders salary cut for headmaster wearing kurta-pyjama to school

    Footage a district magistrate in Bihar reprimanding the headmaster of a school for wearing kurta-pyjama has gone viral online.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 12, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST
    DM Sanjay Kumar Singh of Bihar's Lakhisarai district took exception to the outfit worn by the headmaster of the Girls Primary School Balgudar, according to Indian Express. In the widely circulated video, the DM can be heard telling headmaster Nirbhay Kumar Singh that he looked like a politician rather than a teacher. He also issued the headmaster with a show-cause notice for wearing a kurta-pyjama and ordered a salary cut.

    “Do you look like a teacher? I thought you looked like some local public representative,” DM Sanjay Kumar Singh was heard saying in the video.

    The district magistrate was conducting a surprise inspection of the school on July 6 when the incident occurred. He reportedly also found faults with other aspects of the school’s administration, including the lack of proper fans and lighting in classrooms, and was dissatisfied with the headmaster’s replies to his queries.

    However, his objection to the headmaster’s attire raised the hackles of a section of the internet. Several Twitter users pointed out that as a traditional outfit, there should be no rules against wearing kurta-pyjamas to school.

    Speaking to The Lallantop, Singh said he regretted questioning the headmaster’s attire but added that the headmaster was misappropriating school funds.

    “It is true that I made a mistake by commenting on his clothes. I am aware of it,” said the Lakhisarai DM. “But it needs to be understood with context. The background is that there are no benches, no bulbs, no fans in that primary school classroom. But there are bulbs and fans in the headmaster's room.

    “I was told by the District Education Officer that every year 20 thousand rupees are sent for every class. This amount is withdrawn only by the principal and the chairman of the school committee. It means they misused that amount,” said Singh.
