In a goof-up, Mumbai man gets Redmi Note 10 worth Rs 13,000 instead of mouthwash from Amazon

Sharing the incident Twitter, the user who goes by the name Lokesh Daga, tagged the e-commerce giant Amazon to narrate the alleged goof-up with his order.

Moneycontrol News
May 14, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST
A Twitter user said he had ordered four Colgate mouthwash bottles which were billed for Rs 396 on May 10. Image source: Twitter

A Twitter user said he had ordered four Colgate mouthwash bottles which were billed for Rs 396 on May 10. Image source: Twitter


In a bizarre incident, a Mumbai-based man received a Redmi Note 10 from Amazon in place of the mouthwash he originally ordered. Sharing the incident on Twitter, the user who goes by the name Lokesh Daga, tagged the e-commerce giant Amazon to narrate the alleged goof-up with his order.

Dagat, in his post, said he had ordered four Colgate mouthwash bottles which were billed for Rs 396 on May 10. However, when the order was delivered, he found a Redmi Note 10, which was priced at Rs 13,000.

Take a look at the tweet:

In a follow-up tweet, Dagat also added that although the packing label was his, the invoice was of someone else. “I have emailed you as well to get the product delivered to the right person,” he wrote.

However, this is not the first time the e-commerce giant made a blunder like this. Last year, a Pune man by the name, Gautam Rege had ordered a lotion worth Rs 300 but instead, he received earphones worth Rs 19,000 from Amazon . After Rege flagged the issue to Amazon India's support team, he was told to "keep it".

Rege, co-founder and director of Josh Software, tweeted, "Bose wireless earbuds (Rs 19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (Rs 300). @amazonINsupport asked to keep it as order was non-returnable!"
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amazon #Redmi Note 10
first published: May 14, 2021 02:55 pm

