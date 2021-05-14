In a goof-up, Mumbai man gets Redmi Note 10 worth Rs 13,000 instead of mouthwash from Amazon

A Twitter user said he had ordered four Colgate mouthwash bottles which were billed for Rs 396 on May 10. Image source: Twitter

In a bizarre incident, a Mumbai-based man received a Redmi Note 10 from Amazon in place of the mouthwash he originally ordered. Sharing the incident on Twitter, the user who goes by the name Lokesh Daga, tagged the e-commerce giant Amazon to narrate the alleged goof-up with his order.

Dagat, in his post, said he had ordered four Colgate mouthwash bottles which were billed for Rs 396 on May 10. However, when the order was delivered, he found a Redmi Note 10, which was priced at Rs 13,000.



Hello @amazonIN Ordered a colgate mouth wash via ORDER # 406-9391383-4717957 and instead of that got a @RedmiIndia note 10. Since mouth was in a consumable product returns are restricted and am unable to request for return via the app(1/2) pic.twitter.com/nPYGgBGNSR

— Lokesh Daga (@lokeshdaga) May 13, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Dagat also added that although the packing label was his, the invoice was of someone else. “I have emailed you as well to get the product delivered to the right person,” he wrote.

However, this is not the first time the e-commerce giant made a blunder like this. Last year, a Pune man by the name, Gautam Rege had ordered a lotion worth Rs 300 but instead, he received earphones worth Rs 19,000 from Amazon . After Rege flagged the issue to Amazon India's support team, he was told to "keep it".

Rege, co-founder and director of Josh Software, tweeted, "Bose wireless earbuds (Rs 19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (Rs 300). @amazonINsupport asked to keep it as order was non-returnable!"