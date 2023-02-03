 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In a first, top 3 financial publications of the world have women editors

Curated by : Sanya Jain
Feb 03, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST

For the first time ever, three of the world’s leading business and finance publications will have women editors at the top.

Zanny Minton Beddoes, Emma Tucker and Roula Khalaf,

Emma Tucker will take over as the editor of the American business newspaper The Wall Street Journal, while her counterpart at The Economist will be Zanny Minton Beddoes. Beddoes became the first woman to be appointed to the top editor position at The Economist in 2015.

Also in the league of extraordinary women journalists is Roula Khalaf, who serves as the editor of the Financial Times. Khalaf succeeded Lionel Barber as FT editor in early 2020.
Here is a look at the three women who are breaking the glass ceiling in business journalism:

Emma Tucker

English journalist Emma Tucker took over as editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal on February 1. Tucker is “the first woman to lead the 133-year-old business publication.” Her appointment to the top post had been announced in December last year.