In a first, top 3 financial publications of the world have women editors

Emma Tucker’s move to the Wall Street Journal marks a historic moment in journalism. For the first time ever, three of the world’s leading business and finance publications will have women editors at the top.

Emma Tucker will take over as the editor of the American business newspaper The Wall Street Journal, while her counterpart at The Economist will be Zanny Minton Beddoes. Beddoes became the first woman to be appointed to the top editor position at The Economist in 2015.

Also in the league of extraordinary women journalists is Roula Khalaf, who serves as the editor of the Financial Times. Khalaf succeeded Lionel Barber as FT editor in early 2020.

Here is a look at the three women who are breaking the glass ceiling in business journalism:

Emma Tucker

English journalist Emma Tucker took over as editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal on February 1. Tucker is “the first woman to lead the 133-year-old business publication.” Her appointment to the top post had been announced in December last year.

Born in 1966 in London, Tucker read Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford before starting her career as a graduate trainee at the Financial Times in 1990. "They were slightly baffled [at FT]... because they hadn't got many young women," she recalled in a podcast recently. At FT, Tucker served as foreign correspondent for several years before she moved to features and became editor of FT Weekend. It was in 2007 that she joined The Times as associate features editor and rose through the ranks until, in 2020, she was appointed editor of The Sunday Times.

As the new editor of the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires, Tucker will oversee news coverage leading up to the next US presidential election. Zanny Minton Beddoes British journalist Zanny Minton Beddoes is editor-in-chief of The Economist - the first woman to hold the position. Like Tucker, Minton Beddoes too was born in London and studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics at the University of Oxford. She went on to earn her master's degree at Harvard University on a full scholarship. Minton Beddoes started her career in 1992 as an adviser to the Minister of Finance in Poland. She went on to work with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before joining The Economist in 1994 as the newspaper's correspondent for emerging markets. She was appointed the first female editor-in-chief of the publication in 2015. Today, Minton Beddoes is considered one of the most influential voices in the world of finance and has been named one of the world's most powerful women by Forbes. She is a trustee of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a member of the Research Advisory Board of the Committee for Economic Development. Roula Khalaf Beirut-born Roula Khalaf is shattering stereotypes in more ways than one. She is the first woman to become editor of the Financial Times in its 131-year history. Khalaf grew up in Lebanon during the civil war and studied at Syracuse University. She earned her master's degree in international affairs at New York's Columbia University. She took over as editor of FT in 2020. Before that, Khalaf was deputy editor of the publication. She has worked for FT since 1995, overseeing FT's operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East and a range of newsroom initiatives in various capacities. Khalaf is a recipient of The Peace Through Media Award, which she won in 2009 for "her high standards of reporting and the quality of her news analysis."