    In a first, top 3 financial publications of the world have women editors

    For the first time ever, three of the world’s leading business and finance publications will have women editors at the top.

    Curated by : Sanya Jain
    February 03, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST
    Zanny Minton Beddoes, Emma Tucker and Roula Khalaf,

    Emma Tucker’s move to the Wall Street Journal marks a historic moment in journalism. For the first time ever, three of the world’s leading business and finance publications will have women editors at the top.

    Emma Tucker will take over as the editor of the American business newspaper The Wall Street Journal, while her counterpart at The Economist will be Zanny Minton Beddoes. Beddoes became the first woman to be appointed to the top editor position at The Economist in 2015.


    Also in the league of extraordinary women journalists is Roula Khalaf, who serves as the editor of the Financial Times. Khalaf succeeded Lionel Barber as FT editor in early 2020.


    Here is a look at the three women who are breaking the glass ceiling in business journalism: