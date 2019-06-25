Imran Khan trolled again for wrongly attributing Tagore quote to Khalil Gibran

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was trolled yet again on Wednesday for attributing a quote of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore to Khalil Gibran an American poet of Lebanese origin.



Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran's words, cited below, get to live a life of contentment. pic.twitter.com/BdmIdqGxeL

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 19, 2019

Khan shared an inspirational quote on Twitter that read: “I slept and dreamed that life is all joy. I woke and I saw that life is all service. I served and I saw that service is joy.”

He captioned it: “Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran's words cited below, get to live a life of contentment.”

However, unfortunately for him, the words he shared were of Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore and Twitter users were rather quick to point out the mistake.

Most users of the microblogging site did not even stop at that. They began poking fun of his lack of knowledge and asked him to do some background search before posting anything on social media.

The tweet garnered close to 30,000 likes and was retweeted more than 6,500 times and received above 3,000 comments on it.



Prime Minister, I think these are Tagore’s words

— Azhar Abbas (@AzharAbbas3) June 19, 2019



Get your facts right sir, read this !!! pic.twitter.com/L2cXEkgXMT

— Dr. Saagar Anand (@saagar_anand) June 19, 2019



Quoting Rabindranath Tagore's words as Gibran's.

IQ level : Pakistan's PM

— Sakshi Chaudhary (@just_to_offend) June 19, 2019



Fixed it for you, Give credit where due! pic.twitter.com/Q7weIEK3Ss

— Bhrustrated (@AnupamUncl) June 19, 2019



Rabindranath Tagore plagiarized much after his death!! href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RabindranathTagore?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RabindranathTagore pic.twitter.com/5hkXyQoSKM — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) June 19, 2019

Notably, this is not the first time that the Pakistan PM has been schooled on Twitter for giving out a wrong piece of information. When he was on a visit to Iran in April, he had wrongly said that Japan and Germany share borders, while trying to uphold friendly neighbourhood ties.