you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Imran Khan trolled again for wrongly attributing Tagore quote to Khalil Gibran

This is not the first time that the Pakistan PM has been schooled on Twitter for giving out a wrong piece of information.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Pak PM Imran Khan
Pak PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was trolled yet again on Wednesday for attributing a quote of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore to Khalil Gibran an American poet of Lebanese origin.

Khan shared an inspirational quote on Twitter that read: “I slept and dreamed that life is all joy. I woke and I saw that life is all service. I served and I saw that service is joy.”

He captioned it: “Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran's words cited below, get to live a life of contentment.”

However, unfortunately for him, the words he shared were of Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore and Twitter users were rather quick to point out the mistake.

Most users of the microblogging site did not even stop at that. They began poking fun of his lack of knowledge and asked him to do some background search before posting anything on social media.

The tweet garnered close to 30,000 likes and was retweeted more than 6,500 times and received above 3,000 comments on it.

Notably, this is not the first time that the Pakistan PM has been schooled on Twitter for giving out a wrong piece of information. When he was on a visit to Iran in April, he had wrongly said that Japan and Germany share borders, while trying to uphold friendly neighbourhood ties.







First Published on Jun 20, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #Imran Khan #Pakistan

