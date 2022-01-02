IMF's Gita Gopinath rings in New Year with Indian favourite pani puri

“Gol Guppa aka Pani Puri to kick off the new year," Gita Gopinath tweeted. (Image posted on Twitter by Gita Gopinath)

Gita Gopinath, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, welcomed the new year with a snack widely loved in India.

Gopinath tweeted a photo of her enjoying gol gappa or pani puri, which is among the post popular street food items in India.



Happy 2022! Gol Guppa aka Pani Puri to kick off the new year! pic.twitter.com/up2yl2xroo

— Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) January 1, 2022

“Happy 2022,” she wrote along with the picture. “Gol Guppa aka Pani Puri to kick off the new year!”

Gopinath has roots in India. She was born in Kolkata in 1971 and grew up in Mysuru. She studied at the Lady Shri Ram College for Women in Delhi and the Delhi School of Economics before moving to the United States in 1996.

Several Twitter users commented on Gopinath’s New Year post. One person said that since she was born in Kolkata, she should have referred to “gol gappa” as “phuchka”

Another person wrote: “Try standing roadside with people and then asking the thelewallah [vendor] to customise every puri. More fun."

Gopinath has been serving as the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund since 2019.

In December, IMF had announced that it would promote Gopinath as its first deputy managing director. She was scheduled to return to her academic position at Harvard University in January 2022.

Gopinath will replace economist Geoffrey Okamoto, who plans to leave the Fund early in 2022.

Kristalina Georgieva, IMF’s managing director, had described Gopinath and Okamoto as “tremendous colleagues”.

“I am sad to see Geoffrey go but, at the same time, I am delighted that Gita has decided to stay and accept the new responsibility of being our FDMD [first deputy managing director].”