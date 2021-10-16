IMD issues yellow and orange rain alert for these states, predicts thunderstorms, lightning

Representative image (Image: PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on October 16 said that these states is likely to receive light rain and thunderstorm in the coming days.

The IMD has predicted rainfall and thundershower in Delhi for October 18. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal for this time of the year, and a maximum of 34.9 degrees Celsius, it said.

With that, IMD issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms alongside lightning in four divisions and as many districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The alert which is valid till Sunday morning, has come at a time when the mercury has dipped below 20 degrees Celsius, marking the onset of winter in the state, reported news agency PTI.

"Isolated places in the districts of Jabalpur in eastern Madhya Pradesh received rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday. The lowest minimum temperature in Madhya Pradesh, at 17 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Nowgong in Chhattarpur and Raisen districts," he said.

IMD has also issued a red alert in five districts, an orange alert for seven districts and a yellow alert for two districts of Kerala amid continuous rainfall being recorded in various parts of the state.

Moreover, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over South Interior Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on October 16.

"Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 17th October 2021. Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over Southeast Arabian Sea adjoining Lakshadweep area off Kerala coast, Maldives-Comorin areas and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," IMD said in its report.

As per the IMD prediction, very heavy rainfall might occur over Himachal Pradesh on 17 and 18, over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from 17 two 19. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, and Assam, and Meghalaya would occur on October 19, IMD added.

