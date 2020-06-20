'Imagine being in quarantine for 40 years': Kolkata-based teacher's story of inspiration amid COVID-19

Even as the world battles COVID-19 not to mention the agony of being holed up in a house or quarantined, Rajeev Poddar, a Kolkata-based teacher featured in a Humans of Bombay post has shown the way how to lead a life staying inside a house, as he has done for the past 40 years.

"When I was 9, I woke up one night with a fever. Mom gave me pills and put me back to sleep, but the next morning when I tried to get out of bed, I fell! Thinking I was weak, she picked me up. But I told her, 'Mummy, I feel like I don't have legs.' She panicked, pinched and moved them, but I felt nothing. We rushed to the hospital where the doctor declared I was paralysed, Poddar told Humans of Bombay in an interview.

It was only at the age of 14 that he managed to somewhat come to terms with his life. He told HOB that since he was unable to move a limb other than his hands or sit for more than 30 minutes, attending school was out of the question. He would resort to reading his friends' textbooks.



"For a long time, I felt lost and helpless. But when we moved houses, I found my life's purpose. I was 23 at the time, and known as 'quite the intellectual'. So one afternoon, when my neighbor's tuition teacher didn't come, they asked me, 'Bhaiya, can you teach us math?'," he said.



He took this up as a challenge, added some humor to make the lessons fun for his students, and eventually saw his batches grow larger.





However, true to his passion, he never charged a penny from his students. To make a living and earn money, he traded stocks.



He believes that while teaching such huge batches would have driven some crazy, for him, his students kept him sane.



However, due to deteriorating health, Poddar has had to slow it down a notch and reduce the batches. Now he creates short awareness videos on Youtube on a variety of topics.



