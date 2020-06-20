App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Imagine being in quarantine for 40 years': Kolkata-based teacher's story of inspiration amid COVID-19

This is the story of Rajeev Poddar, the man who had no option but to stay inside his house for years and years

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Humans of Bombay/ Facebook
Image: Humans of Bombay/ Facebook

Even as the world battles COVID-19 not to mention the agony of being holed up in a house or quarantined, Rajeev Poddar, a Kolkata-based teacher featured in a Humans of Bombay post has shown the way how to lead a life staying inside a house, as he has done for the past 40 years.

Rajeev Poddar was only 9 years old when he and his family found out that he was paralysed.
"When I was 9, I woke up one night with a fever. Mom gave me pills and put me back to sleep, but the next morning when I tried to get out of bed, I fell! Thinking I was weak, she picked me up. But I told her, 'Mummy, I feel like I don't have legs.' She panicked, pinched and moved them, but I felt nothing. We rushed to the hospital where the doctor declared I was paralysed, Poddar told Humans of Bombay in an interview.


It was only at the age of 14 that he managed to somewhat come to terms with his life. He told HOB that since he was unable to move a limb other than his hands or sit for more than 30 minutes, attending school was out of the question. He would resort to reading his friends' textbooks.



"For a long time, I felt lost and helpless. But when we moved houses, I found my life's purpose. I was 23 at the time, and known as 'quite the intellectual'. So one afternoon, when my neighbor's tuition teacher didn't come, they asked me, 'Bhaiya, can you teach us math?'," he said.


He took this up as a challenge, added some humor to make the lessons fun for his students, and eventually saw his batches grow larger.



However, true to his passion, he never charged a penny from his students. To make a living and earn money, he traded stocks.


He believes that while teaching such huge batches would have driven some crazy, for him, his students kept him sane.


However, due to deteriorating health, Poddar has had to slow it down a notch and reduce the batches. Now he creates short awareness videos on Youtube on a variety of topics.



In his interview, he said, "...lately, I've been hearing a lot about how difficult it's been for everyone to be caged at home. But, take it from someone who’s always been ‘quarantined’– if I could come so far from within the 4 walls of my home, imagine how far you'll go once you're out. Stay strong.”

First Published on Jun 20, 2020 08:39 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #trends

