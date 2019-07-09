App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Images reveal Galaxy M30s with dual-camera setup, rear fingerprint scanner

The dual camera cut-out on the Galaxy M30s is smaller and wider than the Galaxy M30, which comes with triple cameras at the back.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung has been previously reported to be working on a new variant of the Galaxy M30. The Galaxy M30s has been leaked to come with a faster processor than the currently available Galaxy M30. For the first time, the rear panel’s design cut-out images are out on the internet.

The Galaxy M30s could come with a dual camera setup at the back, as per a report by 91Mobiles. The report mentions that Galaxy M30 would come with a polycarbonate body that would have a glossy finish.

The dual camera cut-out on the Galaxy M30s is smaller and wider than the Galaxy M30, which comes with triple cameras at the back. The fingerprint scanner is located at the centre.

At the bottom of the device, there is the speaker grill, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C charging port. 91Mobiles states that Galaxy M30s would be available in Blue and Black colour options.

Geekbench listings in the past have revealed that Galaxy M30s would run on an octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC under the hood. It is an upgrade over the currently available Galaxy M30 that runs on Exynos 9604 chipset. Moreover, Exynos 9610 has a higher clock speed of up to 2.3GHz. The processor would be paired with 4GB RAM and Android 9 out of the box. The Galaxy M30 (review) was released with 6GB and Android 8.1 based Experience UI 9.5 out of the box but soon received an Android 9.0 update.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

