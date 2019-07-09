Images reveal Galaxy M30s with dual-camera setup, rear fingerprint scanner

Samsung has been previously reported to be working on a new variant of the Galaxy M30. The Galaxy M30s has been leaked to come with a faster processor than the currently available Galaxy M30. For the first time, the rear panel’s design cut-out images are out on the internet.

The Galaxy M30s could come with a dual camera setup at the back, as per a report by 91Mobiles. The report mentions that Galaxy M30 would come with a polycarbonate body that would have a glossy finish.

The dual camera cut-out on the Galaxy M30s is smaller and wider than the Galaxy M30, which comes with triple cameras at the back. The fingerprint scanner is located at the centre.

At the bottom of the device, there is the speaker grill, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C charging port. 91Mobiles states that Galaxy M30s would be available in Blue and Black colour options.