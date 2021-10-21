IMA, UNICEF India, WHO hail Modi, health workers for India's 1 billion vaccine feat

India made news on October 21 on reaching the one billion vaccinations milestone. The government wants all of India's 944 million adults to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by the end of this year.



India scripts history.

We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today expressed his gratitude to doctors, nurses and others on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. “India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat.” Modi said.

The Indian Medical Association hailed Modi and all stakeholders on this accomplishment. "IMA is confident, with the humane leadership of Honorable Prime Minister and the fervent works of healthcare professionals, soon we will be able to make India free from Corona and get back to our normal routines," IMA said in a statement.

Director-General, WHO took to Twitter to congratulate India and PM Modi earlier in the day.



Congratulations, Prime Minister @narendramodi, the scientists, #healthworkers and people of #India, on your efforts to protect the vulnerable populations from #COVID19 and achieve #VaccinEquity targets.https://t.co/ngVFOszcmE — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 21, 2021



In a tweet, UNICEF India representative Yasmin Ali Haque also congratulated Modi and said that UNICEF was proud to partner with the government in the fight against the virus.



India celebrates a remarkable achievement of administering ONE Billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines today! Congratulations to @PMOIndia and @MoHFW_INDIA at reaching this milestone. UNICEF is proud to partner with Government of India in the fight against #COVID19 #VaccineCentury

— Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque (@DrYasminAHaque) October 21, 2021

"ASHA’s and Anganwadi workers across India have been at the forefront in the 1 billion #COVID19 vaccination drive. They have worked relentlessly and in challenging conditions to make sure we meet the #VaccineCentury goal. A huge salute and heartfelt gratitude to all of you," she wrote.