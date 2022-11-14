'I’m expensive': Businessman's pitch to be Twitter CEO. Elon Musk's response

John Legere, former CEO T-Mobile US, made the pitch to Twitter chief Elon Musk.

As Elon Musk appears to spend most of his waking hours responding to bouquets and brickbats following his takeover of Twitter, one of the messages he received was from John Legere, former CEO T-Mobile US.

Legere urged Musk to stop managing the daily business of the social media platform and “content moderation” and instead, let him run Twitter. The American businessman said Musk can focus on product and/or technology.

“I’m expensive but so is what you paid for Twitter,” Legere tweeted Musk, referring to the Tesla and SpaceX chief’s $44 billion buyout of Twitter.



Hi @elonmusk ,maybe I should run @twitter You can stop managing daily business, and “content moderation” and then support product/technology, let someone else “run” @Twitter .I’m expensive but so is what you paid for twitter (p.s. please be leadership example of how to tweet)

— John Legere (@JohnLegere) November 13, 2022

Musk responded to the eager job pitch with a curt “No”.

“Well, that was a short interview, fair enough. Can’t say I didn’t try,” Legere said, asking Musk to accept his “free advice”.

“Twittercan be the marketplace for transparent free speech and a profitable growth company. That will require vision but also leadership and management.”

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, took sole control of the social media giant in a contentious $44 billion deal in October. He fired the company’s four top executives, including Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde.

Since then, the billionaire has brought in a slew of changes on the platform, such as inkling the subscription model for verification which was subsequently suspended due to the proliferation of fake accounts.

Musk fired nearly 50 percent of the social network's staff this month and the majority of its over 200 employees in India as part of mass layoffs across the globe.