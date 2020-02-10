App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Illegal liquor seized from water tanker in Bihar

A total of 330 cartons of India-made foreign liquor (IMFL) was transported along with 400 pouches of country liquor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A water container for transporting drinking water was exposed to be a transport for illegal liquor in Bihar. The tanker was seized from Chakia village under the Majhi police station limit in Saran district on February 8.

A total of 330 cartons of India-made foreign liquor (IMFL) was transported along with 400 pouches of country liquor. It was seized along with an escort car that was moving ahead of it. As per Times of India, SHO Mishra said, “Initially driver Sonu, a resident of Indra Colony in Aligarh, tried to mislead the police by disclosing that he was carrying drinking water in the container. But, water didn’t flow from the tap even after being pressed repeatedly by the cops. The search of the tanker led to recovery of liquor.”

The seized consignment was reportedly supposed to be supplied during Holi when the demand for liquor will be high. The water tanker had the registration number under UP and was seized following a tip-off. It is being confirmed if this modus operandi has been used elsewhere in the state. The manufacturing, sale, and consumption of liquor was banned in the state under Bihar Excise and Prohibition Act 2016.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 11:57 am

tags #Alcohol Ban #Bihar #bootlegging liquor #smuggling caught #trends

