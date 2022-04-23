‘I’ll f*** her burnt corpse’: Sickening texts Johnny Depp sent Marvel actor about Amber Heard

Disturbing text messages that actor Johnny Depp sent about his ex-wife Amber Heard were shown in court Thursday during their highly-publicised $100 million defamation trial. In text messages that Depp sent to actor in 2013, he spoke about wanting to burn and drown Heard.

According to a Daily Mail report, the messages were brought up as Johnny Depp was being cross-examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn.

Rottenborn referred to Depp’s alcohol and drug abuse as he asked: “Paul Bettany is a good friend you've done drugs with?”

Depp admitted he had done cocaine, taken pills and drank alcohol with the British actor, who is best known for portraying Vision and voicing J.A.R.V.I.S. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Amber Heard’s lawyer then read out some sickening texts that Depp sent Bettany in June 2013. “Let’s burn Amber!!!” one of them read.

Bettany responded: "Having thought it through I don't think we should burn Amber".

Johnny Depp replied: "Let's drown her before we burn her!!! I will f*** her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she's dead."

“Did I read that right?” Rottenborn asked Depp in court. “You certainly did,” the actor responded.

“You wrote that about the woman who would later become your wife,” the lawyer said, to which Depp replied, “Yes.”

Depp, 58, is suing Amber Heard, 35, for $50 million after she accused him of abuse.

In testimony under oath on Wednesday, Depp told a Virginia jury that Heard was the one who became violent during their relationship and would "strike out" with a slap or shove.

During one argument, Heard threw a vodka bottle at Depp's hand, cutting off the top of his right middle finger, he said. Another time, Heard repeatedly punched him, he said. Heard has denied these allegations, saying she threw things only to escape when he was beating her, and once punched him because she feared he would push her sister down stairs, according to Reuters.

Among several other allegations of abuse, Heard said her ex-husband assaulted her on a flight from Boston to LA in 2014. Her lawyer read out a text Depp sent to Bettany a week after the flight: “I'm gonna properly stop the booze thing darling. Drank all night before I picked Amber up to fly to LA. Ugly mate. No food for days. Powders, half a bottle whiskey, thousand red bulls, pills, two bottles of champagne.

“I'm admittedly too f***ed in the head to spray my rage at the one I love for little reason as well, I'm too old to be that guy but pills are fine.”